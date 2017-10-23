Author’s new book to help raise funds for charity

A Wallsend author tipped to take the poetry world by storm with his latest book is raising funds for charity.

Tolu A Akinyemi is raising money for Age UK Northumberland through his new book Dead Lion’s Don’t Roar.

Originally from Nigeria, Tolu now resides in Wallsend and chose Age UK Northumberland to support their campaign to raise £30,000 to re-launch a friendship telephone line.

Dead Lions Don’t Roar is a collection of inspiring and motivating modern-day verses, addressing issues close to home and taboo subjects, reflecting today’s struggles and highlighting a positive future.

The uplifting book appeals to all age groups, anyone going through change, building or enjoying a career and facing day-to-day struggles.

Tolu said: “I am a creative thinker, change management agent and natural born leader.

“My dedication to the written word sees me mentoring students in schools helping them with transition.

“I am a trained economist with a degree from Ekiti State University and a Masters from University of Hertfordshire, but I love the soothing effect words can have on people.

“My main aim with this book is to help people find the positive light and keep moving through life.

“I am so excited to have it in print and even more proud that sales will help boost the finances of such an important charity in the region.”

Andrew Marsh, chairman of the board of trustees for Age UK Northumberland, said: “Loneliness is a profound problem for our region due to our geographic challenges, and the friendship line is incredibly important.

“We are holding the Chairman’s Northumberland Tartan Ball on November 10 to raise funds, which we are delighted that Tolu will now be part of.

“His poetry resonates with many of our team and service users, and we can’t thank him enough for his kind gesture.”

Tolu can be contacted on Facebook at @ToluAAkinyemi and his website is www.dead lionsdontroar.com

The book can be bought on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Ebay and CreateSpace.