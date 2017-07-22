Award for scheme helping children’s charity

An innovative scheme run by a network of legal firms and Barnardo’s has won a national award.

The Barnardo’s Will Scheme won the Best Legacy or In-Memoriam Campaign at the Institute of Fundraising’s (IoF) National Fundraising Awards.

Now in its 27th year, the IoF recognises the companies, individuals, campaigns and schemes that have excelled in their fund-raising efforts and rewards best practice in the voluntary sector.

The winning campaign gives participants the opportunity to have a positive impact on future generations of vulnerable children by remembering Barnardo’s in their will, alongside family and friends, at no cost to them, via a local solicitor from QualitySolicitors.

And Wallsend-based QS Brennans was one of the firms that took part.

Dylan Carroll, senior relationships manager at Barnardo’s, said: “Through our collaboration with QualitySolicitors, kind supporters of Barnardo’s, our work can make a direct impact on the lives of beneficiaries who will turn to us for support in the future. We are immensely proud that our partnership has been recognised with this prestigious sector award.”

Jane Hucknall, principle of QualitySolicitors Brennans, said: “It’s great to hear that our network has won.

“We are delighted that we are able to assist the disadvantaged children that Barnardo’s strives to help through the wills scheme and the various fund-raising events and challenges that we hold throughout the year.”

Jill Walker, participant of the Will Scheme said: “You only have to hear the plight of one Barnardo’s child and the memory stays with you forever.

“The partnership with QualitySolicitors enabled me to remember Barnardo’s through a professionally written Will, the process was simple giving me peace of mind and it didn’t cost me a penny!”