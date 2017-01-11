An award-winning guest house is up for sale.

Four-star Martineau Guest House, in Front Street, Tynemouth, is on the market with specialist property adviser Christie & Co.

Current owner Sally Craigen, a former teacher and headteacher, purchased the guest house in her retirement but now wishes to fully retire to spend more time with her family and pursue her love of travel.

The guest house has received many awards, including a Silver Award from Visit England, Gold Award in the North East Tourism Awards 2015, Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor in 2015 and has featured in the Michelin Guide for five years in a row.

The business has four suites as well as a guest dining room and owner’s accommodation, which includes a large double bedroom, lounge and private bathroom.

David Cash, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “Martineau Guest House occupies an enviable position on Front Street and benefits from spectacular views. It is surrounded by restaurants, cafes and bars and also has immediate access to Tynemouth Priory and Castle making it ideal for tourists visiting the region.

“It is an excellent opportunity for a lifestyle purchaser or an established B&B operator to take over an established and consistently profitable business. Freehold property in this affluent area is extremely sought after and we anticipate interest from locals as well as buyers from further afield perhaps looking to relocate.”

Martineau Guest House is available freehold at an asking price of £560,000.