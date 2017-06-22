Award-winning wildlife site to hold bio blitz

An award-winning wildlife site in Whitley Bay is encouraging people to get closer to nature.

Friends of Brierdene is holding a Bio Blitz in the dene – which stretches from the Links to Whitley Bay Golf Course – on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

The Brierdene features natural grassland with a profusion of wild flowers with woodland areas and is an important habitat for birds, mammals, butterflies, moths and bees. Organisers say the family orientated event will be of educational value to children interested in nature.

Everyone is invited to go along to help count and record everything that is growing, walking, crawling, swimming or flying on the day.

Volunteer coordinator Steve Stone said: “No experience is required for a fascinating few hours with nature and it’s quite possible that a new species could be found and you could be the person who discovers it.”

Experts from the Environmental Records Information Centre and The Northumberland Wildlife Trust will be on hand to identify new findings to add to the 941 different species recorded to date.

Bio Blitz surveys help to a give better understanding and appreciation of the natural world and help to provide in-depth knowledge of species and habitats in the dene.

Those interested in the free event should meet at the Scout Hut in the Brierdene Car Park at 10am for an initial briefing. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone is advised to wear suitable footwear and clothing.