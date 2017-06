Guests from camera groups across the region gathered for Tynemouth Photographic Society’s awards evening and exhibition.

The opening was performed by Coun Tommy Mulvenor, and trophies were presented by Northern Counties Photographic Federation president Alan McCormick, left.

The best print, Blue Dawn At Derwentwater, was by Arthur Smith, who received the Silver Shield.

Society president Howard Wilson is on the right. See www.tynemouthps.org