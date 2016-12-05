Awards help honour the best of business

Businesses have been honoured for helping play their part in boosting North Tyneside’s economy.

The annual North Tyneside Business Awards, managed by North Tyneside Business Forum, celebrate the contributions that businesses make.

More than 200 members of the business community attended the awards ceremony last Friday at the Village Hotel, Cobalt Business Park.

There were seven categories with the winner of each category being automatically entered into the prestigious ‘Business of the Year’ award.

The ‘North Tyneside Business of the Year’ award went to Godfrey Syrett, who won the ‘Green Business and Sustainability’ award.

Killingworth-based Godfrey Syrett is a manufacturer of furniture solutions for the education, accommodation, healthcare and commercial sectors.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Here in North Tyneside we value the huge contribution that all businesses make to the local economy.

“Each individual business plays such an important role in our borough and I was absolutely delighted to be able to come along and learn more about them.

“I’d also like to say a big congratulations to Godfrey Syrett after it was chosen as North Tyneside Business of the Year. They do a fantastic job of showing the intuition and originality that makes North Tyneside what it is.”

David Hall, group sales and marketing director of Godfrey Syrett, said: “The business is absolutely delighted to be named North Tyneside Business of the Year. We will celebrate 70 years in the borough in 2017 and what better acknowledgement could we get for this achievement.

“Winning this award gives our team the recognition they deserve.”

David Rose, chair of the North Tyneside Business Forum, said: “Congratulations to all of the winners and runners up. It is fantastic to see so many demonstrating their effort, resilience and a lasting commitment to their businesses, and of course North Tyneside.”

For the third year, the Special Contribution Award was presented to the business which has made the biggest impact on the local community and economy of North Tyneside, going to HP Enterprise Services.

Ignite Plumbing and Heating Supplies Ltd, based in North Shields, won best New Business.

Andrew Wood and David Thompson, company owners, said: “We are delighted to receive the accolade of The New Business Award 2016.

“There has been a great effort made by all staff here at Ignite and we hope to maintain our success for many years to come.”

The winners were:-

New Business – Ignite Plumbing and Heating Supplies Ltd

A supplier of high quality plumbing and heating materials to the trade and public, Ignite’s success entirely depends on relationships with customers. They ensure they are connected to local businesses to help them flourish and hope that, in turn, this helps them to succeed.

Apprentice Employer – Large Business: Accenture

Accenture’s Global Delivery Network offers solutions across custom systems, leading technology platforms and emerging technologies. The UK’s only Delivery Centre is on Cobalt Park. Accenture are on of the first companies in the country to offer Degree Apprenticeships. 112 young people have joined the IT Apprenticeship Scheme since 2013.

Apprentice Employer – SME: Advanced Industrial Solutions Connect

AIS Connect helps young people develop and learn industry skills so they can become work-ready individuals. The group currently have seven apprentices with a further eight who have completed apprenticeships and are now full time employees. Over 200 young people trained and developed for industry, with sector leading success rates of over 65 per cent.

Retail and Service Provider – The Coffee Giant

The Coffee Giant provides catering services to businesses, day care centres, thousands of staff and local residents in the community. Launching the business with one coffee van, a first year turnover of £15,000 to employing over 20 staff, with over ten catering establishments and a predicated turnover of £350,000.

Leisure and Tourism Provider – Jam Jar Cinema

Whitley Bay’s Jam Jar Cinema is one of the north’s leading community cinema’s; offering a foyer bar and exhibition space, all the while screening the latest blockbusters, classics and best of British and independent cinema. This year the cinema successfully raised finance and installed Digital Cinema Initiative compliant equipment.

Manufacturing and Construction – Butler Doors

The company manufactures timber based doors, doorsets and screens, supplying predominantly fire rated sets throughout the UK. It successfully completed prestigious projects such as all of the acoustic doorsets to the Athletes Village at the Olympics, the recent refurbishment of the Houses of Westminster.

Export – Barrier Group Ltd

A group of companies which work worldwide in the oil & gas, petrochemical and renewables markets. Services offered are painting, scaffolding, passive fire protection, insulation & HVAC, and rope access.

Green Business and Sustainability – Godfrey Syrett

Manufacturer of furniture solutions for the Education, Accommodation, Healthcare and Commercial sectors. Celebrating 70 year anniversary in 2017, a testament to the sustainable growth and continued investment in the business.