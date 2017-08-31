Baby on board for Tynemouth RNLI christening

A Tynemouth RNLI volunteer crewman and father had his baby boy christened aboard one of the station’s lifeboats.

Local vicar Rev Dorothy Robinson christened Frankie Andrew James King at the ceremony on Sunday, afternoon aboard the Tynemouth RNLI station’s Severn class all-weather lifeboat Spirit of Northumberland.

Also in attendance were proud parents Andrew and Sarah, the godparents, family, friends and Andrew’s fellow lifeboat crew members.

Both parents were pleased to report that baby Frankie behaved impeccably during the service.

Andrew said he hopes that one day little Frankie would follow in his footsteps and become a lifeboat crewman himself.

The tradition of christening ‘lifeboat children’ aboard RNLI lifeboats goes back more than 200 years and is supposed to bring good luck to the child.