Band helps celebrate member’s 50 years

A chance meeting with a band official has led to a special celebration five decades later.

Backworth Colliery Band chair Aubrey Crowe was on hand to thank and congratulate Geoff Grice for his 50 years as a band member.

Geoff joined the RAF as a teenager and after many years service, including as bandsman, he left to become a teacher in Wallsend.

When someone from the band came to the school in 1965 to recruit players, Geoff signed up, playing both trumpet and cornet to a very high standard.

Geoff and his wife Cath were guests of honour at the Christmas concert at Backworth Club where the band wished them all the very best in his retirement.

In the meantime the band continues to recruit and teach new players young and old.