Band helps jazz up lessons for pupils

Pupils were on song for a special classroom treat before Christmas.

Students at Norham High School, in North Shields, got into the swing of jazz music, thanks to a visit from a popular local band.

The Beaconhill Swing Band brought the magic of Christmas to the school when they played a morning session for pupils and staff.

Their performances focused on swing jazz hits of the 20th century, from the 1920s and onwards, plus some traditional Christmas numbers to get everyone in the festive mood.

The Norham High School pupils had been learning about what makes a song within their music lessons and the band were invited into school to help bring their studies to life.

Norham High School’s Head of Music, Chris Higgins said: “I know our pupils got a lot from the visit and hopefully it inspired them with music that they don’t normally get exposed to.

“It’s a very exciting time for us at Norham High School and this event represents just one of the many fantastic changes that our school has made in recent months.

“It was a real treat to hear the band play classic swing tunes and traditional Christmas songs in the Swing Jazz style.”

Chairman of governors at Norham High School, David Bavaird added: “This visit was a great opportunity for our pupils and we’re really grateful to the Beaconhill Swing Band for giving up their time to come into our school for the entire morning.”