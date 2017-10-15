Barnardo’s appeal for project help

An appeal has been launched to help uncover the history of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.

Barnardo’s The BASE in Whitley Bay is looking for LGBT people aged to help with a new project.

It has recently been awarded £50,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for a LGBT group of 14 to 25-year-olds to lead the project.

The group is asking for anyone from North Tyneside who identifies as LGBT – or has a relative that does – to get in touch and help the project.

Barnardo’s project worker Caroline Waitt said: “For the young people involved, the project is personal.

“By understanding the journey of the people who came before them, we hope to develop a stronger sense of belonging, identity and pride.

“And by sharing our findings we hope to raise awareness of the history and positive impact LGBT history has had on young people in North Tyneside.”

The group wants to work with young people on the project as participants, or train older young people as peer mentors.

It is also looking to interview older LGBT people in confidence who would be willing to share their story.

