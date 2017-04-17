Barratt Homes selects its charity of the year for 2017

A company is looking to build on its links with a charity.

Homebuilder Barratt Homes North East has chosen the Alzheimer’s Society as its charity of the year for 2017.

The company will be taking part in a number of fundraising initiatives throughout the year to help the charity, which cares for people with the disease and other dementias, as well as their families and carers.

Initial fundraising activities include bake sales and charity fun days.

During 2016, Barratt raised more than £19,000 for its two chosen charities – Tiny Lives and Marie Curie North East.

Fenton Hewitt, sales director at Barratt Developments North East, said: “Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects so many people and their families and is a cause that is close to many of our hearts.

“We are proud to support the Alzheimer’s Society and are looking forward to all the fundraising activities planned throughout the year.

“We hope these funds will go a long way in supporting the amazing work that they do across our region.”

