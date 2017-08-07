Bathroom gets a Topp makeover

A community centre has been given a facelift, thanks to a monthly scheme.

The bathroom at East End Youth and Community Centre in North Shields has been renovated with the help of the Topps Tiles’ Community Spaces scheme.

The centre was nominated by trustee, Janine Rudin, who was keen to refurbish the bathroom.

She said: “We are thrilled that Topps Tiles chose us as its winner and we are all absolutely over the moon with our lovely new bathroom. It has made a huge difference to the community who uses the centre.

“Everyone has commented on how fresh and clean it looks, and it’s now a space we’re all very proud of.”

The Topps Tiles’ scheme gives people a chance to nominate projects or charities each month for a chance to win a substantial amount of vouchers to give their space some much-needed TLC.