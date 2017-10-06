BATTERY: A missed opportunity

So the proposed cycle hub has bitten the dust, at least for the time being.

Poor old Tynemouth. As soon as any new, exciting scheme is mooted to improve its facilities and environment, it seems there is no shortage of neighbouring residents to orchestrate a howl of protest.

The Tynemouth Conservation Area Management Strategy identified the need for a ‘gateway amenity to mark this national destination point’ at the end of the North Sea Cycle Route, but with the withdrawal of this scheme, all we are left with is a signpost in some long grass.

If we say ‘no’ to everything new, Tynemouth will become a village of missed opportunities.

Richard Giles

Tynemouth