BAY Foodbank receives donation from Tyne Tunnel operator

A foodbank has been given a boost in its work supporting families in need.

TT2 Limited, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has donated £500 to the BAY Foodbank through its Tyne Tunnels Community fund.

The foodbank has been providing emergency food provisions to local individuals and families in financial crisis since 2012, operating out of The Barn in Meadowell, North Shields.

The Tyne Tunnels Community fund was established to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the second road tunnel and strives to support local charitable and educational programmes across the region.

Stu Sutton, operations manager at TT2, said: “TT2 is proud to be able to support local community charities, such as the BAY Foodbank.

“This charity has provided fantastic support to vulnerable people in North Tyneside over the past five years and we are delighted to be able to help such a great cause.”

Rev Alan Dickinson, chairman and trustee of foodbank, said: “We would like to say thank you to the Tyne Tunnels Community fund and TT2 for supporting us.

“This generous donation will help us to provide vital emergency food to local individuals and families who are in crisis. Many local people rely on our help, and we couldn’t manage without donations like this.”

The foodbank, run by a team of local volunteers and staff, is open Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5pm. It in need of non-perishable food and publish a weekly wish list on their website.

of the most wanted products at http://thebayfoodbank.org.uk/