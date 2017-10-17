Beach campaign heads to Tynemouth

Volunteers are being sought to help keep an award-winning beach looking its best.

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) are holding their annual Autumn Beach Clean across 15 North East beaches in October in the battle against plastic being dumped in the sea and washed up on beaches.

And officials will be at Tynemouth Longsands on Saturday, starting from 11am.

They will also be at the Fish Quay, Tynemouth, on Sunday, at noon, and at King Edwards Bay, Tynemouth, on Saturday, October 28, at 10am.

Sally McGee, SAS Beach Clean Leader for Tynemouth, said: “Whether you’re a new recruit or a beach-clean veteran, the important thing is that you’re joining your community in taking a stand and, with 15 events taking place through the North East from Scarborough to Bamburgh, there’s sure to be a beach clean near you. So, gather your family and friends and head down to the beach.”