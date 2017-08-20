Beach huts hired for North Tyneside care residents

A North East residential care provider has hired out beach huts as part of its summer activities aimed at improving quality of life for dementia sufferers.

Craig Healthcare, which owns West Farm Care Centre in Longbenton, has hired the two huts, located on the main promenade in Blyth, for the summer months.

Every Thursday, residents from the Longbenton centre and Cramlington House, also owned by Craig Healthcare, are taken to the beach to enjoy a fun filled day with staff and family members, come rain or shine.

The care provider made the investment as it believes it is essential that those living with dementia remain active, both mentally and physically.

Angela Burns, whose mother Mary lives at West Farm, said: “Mum and I used to take a ride along the coast and stop at Blyth beach for fish and chips.

“We would take a stroll along the promenade and look at all the names of the beach huts, shell, starfish, lobster etc.

“It’s nice to know that my mum is recapturing these moments by spending time at the beach huts this summer.”