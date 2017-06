Fund-raisers in North Tyneside have an extra spring in their step after securing charitable status.

The Beach Access North East project to offer beach wheelchairs is supported by Sue Rowley’s Dancing For Charity group. Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell cut the ribbon to officially launch the charity at Longsands.

Cullercoats councillor Karen Lee said: “It’s a life-changing initiative, benefiting people who would otherwise not be able to enjoy our glorious beaches.”