A traditional band is hoping to drum up interest as it seeks a new member.

North Tyneside Pipe Band is in need of a bass drummer.

Anyone interested needs to have good timing, an interest in learning, good deportment and be physically capable of carrying the drum. However, enthusiasm is more important than experience. There are also vacancies for snare and tenor drummers.

To find out more contact leading drummer Dave Beavers on 07917 396666.