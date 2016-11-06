Bees do the business for trust

Fundraising is a hive of activity at a North Tyneside business park.

Seven hives are being managed by bee keeper Terry Hastings at the Quorum site in Benton Lane.

And all proceeds of the honey produced are going to Northumberland Wildlife Trust.

The venture started with two discreet hives in 2012, before building up to the present number, with the Quorum Honey sold at local events.

As part of the recent Quorum Wildlife Week, highlighting the park’s bird boxes, feeders, hedgehog boxes and wildlife trail, a cake raffle was also held, with donations added to the honey profits to make a total of £73 for the trust.

Anyone interested in buying jars of honey, which don’t contain any sugar substitutes, when the bees are busy next spring should contact Laura Barber at Quorum Business Park on 0191 259 9874.