Ben named a rising star in motor industry

A bright spark in the motor industry has picked up a top national award.

Ben Dewar, service manager at Shiremoor-based Redgate Lodge, has been named among the winners of the third annual Motor Trader Rising Stars, sponsored by Northridge Finance.

The national awards honour employees who had joined the car retailing sector over the last five years and who their employers feel could become the next generation of industry leaders.

Ben moved from the computer games retailing sector to his first automotive job at Redgate Lodge, and has played a pivotal role in turning around the servicing side of the dealer’s business.

In just 15 months, he significantly grew the business through encouraging the company to join the Bosch network, introduced a new computerised workshop management system, helped manage a significant facilities upgrade, played an integral role in the business’s social media activities and looked after HR.

Ben said: “I’m absolutely delighted to win this award and it’s a real honour. There are some very talented people in the motor trade and even to be nominated was fantastic.

“I never expected to win.”

“We have a great team of people at Redgate Lodge, so this award isn’t just for me, but for everyone at Redgate Lodge.”

Scott Sibley, managing director of Redgate Lodge, said: “Ben is an extremely important part of both the running of the business and the success of our service centre which now has over 120 5-star Facebook reviews thanks to him.”

Alan Carson, sales director of Northridge Finance, said: “Northridge Finance is delighted to support the Motor Trader Rising Stars for the third consecutive year.

“This annual search for the brightest young talent in our industry has once again highlighted the rich seam of talent we have in the car retailing sector by identifying the next generation of industry leaders.”