Big switch for North Tyneside streetlights

A project replacing thousands of street lamps in North Tyneside is under way.

The big switch from traditional sodium street lamps to energy-efficient LED lights will see 7,300 units replaced across the borough in a bid to save millions of pounds, with 2,000 already replaced so far.

The £1.95million upgrade is being delivered by the council in partnership with electrical contractors SSE.

It will save an estimated £500,000 annually, meaning it will have paid for itself in less than five years.

It is also estimated that the scheme will generate savings of at least £7.9million over the next 17 years and will slash carbon emissions by 1,500 tonnes a year, which represents a 7 per cent reduction in the council’s carbon footprint.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Councils should be using modern technology in this way and I feel this is a very good example of investing to save, because in the long run, there will be considerable savings as result of this programme.”

The scheme, part of the council’s Low Carbon Plan 2016 to 2027, will be completed by June 2018.

The plan builds on the recent innovations within the council’s biggest buildings, such as installing LED lighting and a combined heat and power unit.