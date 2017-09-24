Biggest success for Whitley Bay class of 2017

A Whitley Bay English language school has had its best summer since 2008 with large numbers of students arriving from Europe, the Middle East and the Far East.

Some 70 students have enjoyed the experience of learning at the Northumbria School of English this year.

They came from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Oman, Nigeria, Russia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

As well as their studies, they have had a full programme of visits to Newcastle, Durham, York, Edinburgh, Beamish, St Mary’s Lighthouse, Tynemouth, Hadrian’s Wall and a wide range of cultural and sporting activities, including visits to the theatre and cinema, swimming, bowling, golf and footgolf, kayaking and surfing. They also participated in film-making workshops and drama productions.

While many of the students were accommodated in the school residential facility, others boarded with local families. Some of the older students did work experience, volunteering in charity shops or helping out local small businesses. The highlight for many of the younger students was a visit to local schools, Gardens Middle School or Whitley Bay High School, where they had the opportunity to make friends with local young people.

Christine Goodwin, the Principal, said: “It’s been our best summer ever and from the positive comments in our visitor’s book from all of this year’s students about our school, teachers and location show how much they appreciate the experience we provide for them and how much they love discovering the attractions that our region has to offer.”