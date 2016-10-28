Blooming good time in North Tyneside

Green-fingered residents, groups and businesses have been honoured for helping make North Tyneside bloom.

Winners and runners up from the North Tyneside in Bloom competition – organised by North Tyneside Council – were invited to an award ceremony to celebrate their success in the annual gardening competition.

Heatherfield Care Home, in Annitsford, which claimed first place in the Care Home category.

Judged throughout July and August, the variety included in the categories, ranging from Best Young Gardener to Conservation and Wildlife, to Best Use of Outdoor Space, helps ensure that North Tyneside in Bloom is suited to budding gardeners of all ages and abilities.

And from whole community efforts to individual residents, schools to businesses and large gardens to hanging baskets, this year’s competition attracted more than 60 entries across the categories.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said: “I’d like to say a big congratulations to everyone who took part in the competition this year.

“As always, the entries were of a very high standard and I know the judges had a hard time picking winners.

Mayor Norma Redfearn speaks during the North Tyneside in Bloom winners ceremony. Picture by Paul Nelson.

“We always strive to maintain our borough as a great place to live, work and visit and the community’s fantastic effort in this competition helps us to do exactly that.”

The Beehive Inn, near Earsdon, took top honour in the Business Premises category while staff and pupils at Percy Main Primary School celebrated winning the Nursery, School or College award.

St Hilda’s Church, in Marden, won Best Place of Worship while Heatherfield Care Home, in Annitsford, pipped Eothen Homes to the Residential Care or Sheltered Accommodation title.

Westmoor Residents Association was named best Community and Street Effort while Leg of Mutton Allotment Association won Best Allotment Site.

Lee Kirkbride won Individual Allotment; Lesley Thornton won Grow Your Own Home and the Large Garden awards; and Gordon Sanderson won Best Use of Outdoor Space.