Body found in the search for missing man

Police searching for a missing North Shields man have found a body.

A search had begun to find Robert Montgomery, 35, who was last seen just after 10.15pm on Sunday in North Shields.

And police have revealed that at around 2.25pm yesterday (Tuesday) they recovered a body of a man in the River Tyne near the Royal Quays Mariner in North Shields.

Police believe it to be that of Mr Montgomery. The next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries to formally identify the body, and establish the circumstances around his death, are ongoing however there is believed to be no third party involvement.

Police want to thank everyone who have helped with the search for Mr Montgomery and have asked that they respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.