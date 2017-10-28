BOMBING: Remember loss of life

I write with reference to your article about the bombed Methodist Church in Cullercoats in 1942, (News Guardian, September 28).

At that time, I was residing in Holystone Avenue, which borders on Cullercoats, and if my memory serves me well, this was the only church that was struck in this area during the war.

If it is the same event, I am surprised that no mention was made of a young boy who also lived nearby, who was practising on the church organ at the time of the bombing and sadly lost his life.

I am sure there must be record of this and I think that such a tragedy deserves a mention, as well as the loss of the church.

NK Lakey

Corbridge