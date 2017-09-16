Borough plan shortlisted for major award

The North Tyneside Local Plan has been shortlisted for the North East’s top planning award.

It is one of six projects competing for the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) North East Awards for Planning Excellence.

Prepared by North Tyneside Council and its partner Capita, the plan sets out a framework of site allocations and strategic and development management policies that will shape development in North Tyneside to 2032.

It seeks to prepare for growth and safeguard against planning applications being received which don’t fit in with the borough’s objectives.

It is a Government requirement for local authorities to produce a Local Plan outlining how land will be used for new homes and jobs over a 15-year period.

The other shortlisted entries are North Morpeth strategic sewer; Seaham Harbour Marina; Walwick Hall Hotel, Humshaugh; The Word, South Shields; and Freeman’s Reach, Durham. The winner will be announced on October 6.

Vikki Vansylvan, chairman of RTPI North East said: “The finalists provide a mix of outstanding examples of planning, showcasing the continued emergence of the north east of England as a place for planning excellence.

“Given the high calibre of entries this year, the judges will no doubt find it difficult to pick an overall winner.”

The awards celebrate outstanding projects that demonstrate the power of planning.Entries, from the public, private and community sectors, reflect the diversity of planning achievement, whether in urban or rural areas, large or small, involving new development, regeneration or conservation.