Bowls club bounces back after vandalism

A bowling club targeted by vandals earlier this year has celebrated the start of the new season.

Members of Whitley and Monkseaton Bowling Club were shocked to see vandals had pulled up benches and thrown concrete slabs on to the bowling green.

But following repair work by North Tyneside Council, the club held a successful open day with president Tony Humble putting up the first bowl of the season.

A club spokesman said: “The fact we were able to play bowls on the green that day, was due entirely to the superb groundwork done by council greenkeepers, who did a sterling job repairing and getting the greens back up to the fabulous condition they were at beforehand.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank everyone who rallied to help clear the green, especially the greenkeepers and the park warden.”