Breathing new life into North Shields town square

Ambitious plans to redevelop a landmark Georgian square in the heart of North Shields have moved a step closer.

North Tyneside Council is preparing to start work on the first phase of a £5.6million project to transform Grade II-listed properties at 13-16 Northumberland Square, and the land to the rear of the buildings, into high quality townhouses and apartments.

It has been granted planning permission to demolish the 1950s extension at the rear of the properties and clear the way for the construction phase to begin in the spring.

The council says the highly-anticipated project will bring significant economic benefits to the town, boost local businesses, and play a central role in its ongoing regeneration.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn, said: “This is a very exciting development that local people and businesses in the square have been keen to see brought forward for some time, as part of the regeneration of North Shields town centre.

“Having planning permission to demolish the extensions means we can now make a start on site.

“The development will proceed with the utmost care and respect for these historic properties, and I think that local people and businesses in North Shields will be very proud to see them brought back to life.”

The demolition work is expected to take two months to complete.

The unofficial car park on Upper Camden Street will remain open to the public throughout the demolition work.

An application for full planning permission for the refurbishment and new-build elements of the scheme is expected to be decided in October, with the main construction phase scheduled for spring 2018.