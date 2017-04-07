Brewery toasts its latest award success

A popular brewery is toasting its latest success.

Cullercoats Brewery was among the winners at this year’s Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) National beer competition.

After scooping the Gold award for the North East Region, Pilot – one of the company’s Dry Hop Project beers – went forward to the National Finals where it picked up the bronze award.

It is the 8th SIBA award won by the brewery.

There were more than 200 beers in the finals with 80 judges on hand to select their winners.

Cullercoats Brewery director Anna Scantlebury said: “It’s a huge boost to win such a prestigious award in a purely blind-tasted competition, jam-packed with outstanding breweries.

“Our Dry Hop Project beers use the traditional method of adding hops to the cask so the flavours develop further as the beer matures.

“We only use English hops, many of which are still in development as the hop farmers expand production of different varieties.

“The flavours are outstanding and this award certainly highlights the quality of British hop production.”

The five-year-old brewery produced it’s millionth pint last month, helping raise more than £30,000 in the process for RNLI Lifeboats.

Head brewer Bill Scantlebury champions English ingredients, developing beers to show off the hops grown here.

Cullercoats beers are sold widely in pubs throughout Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, as well as at independent off-licences.