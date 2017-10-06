Brewing up funds for a good cause

There were plenty of tasty treats on offer at a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at the Victoria Court sheltered housing in Cullercoats.

About £960 was raised and organiser Joan Arrowsmith thanked family and friends for their help. The World’s Biggest Coffee Mor-ning is Macmillan’s biggest fund-raising initiative for people facing cancer. The charity asks people in the UK to host their own coffee mornings. Last year, they raised £29.5million in total.