BREXIT: Represent the voters

A recent Mary Glindon article mentioned our parliamentary democracy as an inspiration around the world.

Her job is to represent the people of North Tyneside, regardless how they voted. The majority of her constituency voted to leave the EU, yet she, along with Alan Campbell MP, voted against the repeal bill.

The bill is to take all EU law back into UK law. They voted for it on its first reading, but against it on the second reading. Why?

In the Labour manifesto it stated that the party was for leaving the single market and control on immigration. Now it seems to have changed its mind.

Elected MPs can individually change their minds, but when representing the wishes of the majority of their constituency, no. Where’s the democracy here? Seventy per cent of Labour constituencies voted to leave the EU so who is it representing?

T Casey

North Shields