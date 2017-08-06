Brian makes light work of slimming

North Tyneside weight loss expert Brian Bell is celebrating after being recognised for the ‘weigh’ he supports people aiming to lose pounds.

He was one of about 80 high-achievers from across the UK and Ireland invited to Slimming World’s Team Developer Thank You Day at the organisation’s head office in Derbyshire.

Brian, a slimming consultant for the Battle Hill Slimming World group was invited to the event after being recognised as a top team developer.

As well as managing his own weight-loss group, he is doing an exceptional job of managing other consultants in North Tyneside to ensure a first-class service to slimmers across the area.

As part of the day, Brian, who graduated from the Slimming World Academy in 2011, was invited to discuss best practice and share his tips on delivering a weight-management service.

The guests also met Slimming World’s founder, Margaret Miles-Bramwell, who popped in to congratulate them on their achievements.

Brian said: “It was an honour to be invited to the special day at Slimming World HQ – when the event invite dropped through my letterbox I was over the moon!

“The day itself was so inspirational from start to finish. To have had the opportunity to meet and share ideas with other top-performing consultants and managers was an experience I’ll never forget.

“I left Derbyshire brimming with tips and ideas, and there’s no doubt the insight will enable me to improve the support I give to other consultants in the area, so that anyone who attends Slimming World in North Tyneside, including the members who attend my group each week, get the very best possible service and support to achieve their weight-loss dreams.

“It’s great to be able to tell people in North Tyneside that they have some of the best Slimming World groups in the UK and Ireland on their doorstep.

“Being recognised isn’t just a triumph for me but also for the 2,500 members and consultants in the North Tyneside groups. They’re the ones who make each group the success it is, with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful, compassionate support they show to each other every week.

“That’s as well as their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s hunger-busting Food Optimising eating plan and getting more active, of course.

“They’ve lost an amazing 6,362 stones this year, and each week as members lose weight, I see them growing in confidence. I see them changing their health, becoming more active, trying out new foods and recipes, and finding the courage to take on challenges that they’ve always dreamed of.

“Members who arrive at group with their self-esteem at rock bottom start to hold their heads high and stand tall as they lose weight successfully and are encouraged and supported to make changes by the rest of the group.”

Like all Slimming World consultants, Brian lost weight at a group himself and so knows just how valuable group support can be.

Consultants receive in-depth training from the Slimming World Academy to help give their members the support they need to make long-term changes to improve their health and wellbeing, as well as passing their new habits on to their family.

To join Brian’s group, which is held every Monday at 9.30am or 11.30am at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Battlehill, either pop along or give Brian a call on 07891132966.