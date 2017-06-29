Bridge over Coast Road to be demolished this weekend

A bridge over a busy major road is set to be demolished.

Norham Road Bridge, in North Shields, is to be demolished this weekend.

It is part of the third and final phase of the £7.2million A1058 Coast Road Improvement Scheme.

The project will replace the existing bridge – which has been closed to traffic for a few weeks – with a new four-lane bridge.

The scheme is due for completion in spring 2018.

Work to demolish the old bridge will start at 8pm on Saturday, and is expected to be completed by 6am on Monday.

During this time the Coast Road will be closed beneath the bridge and traffic will be diverted up and down the slip roads in either direction.

The footpath across the bridge will also have to be closed while the demolition takes place.

A safe diversion will be in place where pedestrians and cyclists will need to walk or cycle through the underpass near the Billy Mill junction to cross the Coast Road.

A council spokesman said: “North Tyneside Council appreciates that this diversion is lengthy and may cause some inconvenience.

“The demolition work will be noisy and the council wishes to apologise to residents living nearby for any disruption and inconvenience caused to them over the weekend.

“The council is actively discouraging members of the public from travelling to the area around the bridge to witness the demolition: this is a major industrial site with heavy plant and machinery in use and there is no provision for safe viewing by sightseers.”

The work follows on from replacing Billy Mill roundabout with a new signalised junction and improving Beach Road.

To subscribe to regular e-bulletins on the work as the scheme progresses email roads@northtyneside.gov.uk and put ‘A1058’ in the subject heading. Anyone with queries about the scheme, should email roads@northtyneside.gov.uk or call (0191) 643 6500.

The demolition work will be carried out by contractors Sisk Lagan JV.