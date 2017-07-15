Brigade comes to the aid of injured dog

Members of the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) came to the aid of an injured dog last night.

It was paged by the UK Coastguard at 7.57pm to assist the owner of George after the canine had suffered a possible broken leg as a result of falling on rocks 400 metres to the north of the causeway at St Mary’s Island.

Nine TVLB members arrived at the scene and carefully transferred the dog into a basket stretcher before carrying him off the rocks.

George was then placed into a car and was taken to a local vet for further assessment.