Broadcast to celebrate hospital radio

Rake Lane Radio is teaming up with more than 30 other stations this weekend to celebrate the work of hospital broadcasting.

It will join stations from across the UK for a 48-hour BIG Broadcast, which will go on-air at 6pm on Saturday, and continue without interruption until 6pm on bank holiday Monday.

Rake Lane Radio has been going since 2014 but was known as Radio Tynemouth for many years, broadcasting in the hospitals of North Tyneside.

Manager David Johnson said: “We’re delighted to be involved in the BIG Broadcast.

“It’s a chance to promote the great work of hospital radio right across the country and to highlight the difference our volunteers are making to society every day of the week.

“Many people don’t realise there’s so much more to hospital radio than playing songs.

“In fact, what we do directly benefits our patients and influences health outcomes.”

Richard Smith, lead presenter for the BIG Broadcast, said “I’m so pleased Rake Lane Radio is joining in.

“This is the seventh time we’ve produced the BIG Broadcast and this year, more stations than ever are signed up to take the programme.

“We want to create a fun, party atmosphere aimed for patients, staff and listeners to participating stations who are unlucky enough to be hospital or recuperating over the bank holiday weekend.”

The BIG Broadcast is being supported by television broadcasters Lorraine Kelly and Matthew Wright and Neighbours actor Ryan Moloney.

It is also being made possible because of the generosity of Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.