Building up more affordable homes

More than £12million is being invested in affordable homes in North Tyneside.

Housing developer Isos Housing is developing a total of 120 new homes on seven sites, with more projects being considered for 2017.

Lea Smith, development and regeneration manager, is working with North Tyneside Council to bring the sites forward.

Five of the sites have benefited from grants funding from the Homes & Communities Agency (HCA).

The sites being developed are 67 affordable homes on the Scaffold Hill site in Shiremoor; 10 new homes at Earsdon View, Shiremoor; 15 new homes on Blackhill Avenue, Wallsend; eight homes on Church Bank, Wallsend; five new homes at Balkwell Green, North Shields; eight new homes on Staiths Avenue, Benton; and six family homes on West Farm Wynd, Longbenton.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “North Tyneside is a great place to live which is one of the reasons that demand for lovely new homes – particularly affordable family homes, bungalows and one-bedroom properties – continues to rise here.

“With help from our partners, we made a commitment to build 3,000 affordable homes by 2024 and I am delighted Isos Housing is helping us to achieve our promise.”

Michael Farr, executive director of development and regeneration at Isos Housing, said: “We are really glad to be working alongside North Tyneside Council to deliver so many new affordable homes for the area.”

“It’s crucial for the local economy for households to have good quality homes, close to employment sites – and the construction phase for those homes also has a positive impact for local employment.

“Isos provides homes of all tenures, to suit individual needs, but we know that there are many families for whom an affordable rented home will always be the best option.

“For that reason, it’s crucial that we keep building more homes for rent, at a cost people can afford.”

Isos is also working on bringing forward more two sites in North Tyneside, to help meet continuing local demand for affordable homes.