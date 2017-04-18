Bumper turnout for annual North Tyneside 10k

Thousands of runners shook off an Easter excesses by taking part in an annual race.

Around 2,000 competitors lined up for the North Tyneside 10k Road Race on Easter Sunday.

Tadele Geremew and Alison Dargie, the first male and female runners in the North Tyneside 10k road race.

Organised by North Tyneside Council, it was a sell-out with fun runners and competitive athletes alike, keen to tackle what is one of the most scenic yet challenging road races in the UK.

Hundreds of spectators turned out to watch and cheer on competitors in the race that started at the Parks Sports Centre in North Shields before taking in the Fish Quay, Tynemouth Priory and a stretch of coastline, before finishing at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay.

The race also passed the travelling Spanish City Funfair on the Links, there for its annual visit.

The 13th annual race was won by Tadele Geremew in a time of 33 minutes and 07 seconds.

He came home ahead of David Green and Sparrow Morley.

The first female runner over the line was Alison Dargie in a time of 38 minutes and 14 seconds.

She was ahead of Lorna Macdonald in second with Sarah Robson third.

The 6.2 mile run was organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Start Fitness and Northumbria Spring, who supplied the drinking water on the route.

All competitors received a race t-shirt and their finish time by text message.

For more information email events@northtyneside.gov.uk.