Burglars smash their way into pub to steal cash

Burglars stolen cash from a pub after smashing their way in.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary at the Coach and Horses pub on High Street East in Wallsend.

It happened overnight between 9pm on Wednesday, January 25, and 3.20pm on Thursday, January 26.

Offenders smashed a front window to gain access and stole cash from a gaming machine and pool table inside the premises.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious should call police on 101, quoting reference number 9409U/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.