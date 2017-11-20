Burglars steal valuable collection of model cars from elderly man

A valuable collection of model cars has been stolen from an elderly man.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in Forest Hall.

Burglars forced entry to the house via the garage door between 9.30pm on Wednesday, November 15, and 7.30am the following day.

Once inside they stolen more than 100 model cars (various sizes but mainly 1:18 ratio), about 20 model boats/yachts and a large quantity of meat from the freezer.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Storey said: “This collection of model cars and boats has been acquired over the lifetime of the elderly owner aged 79.

“These items bring him great joy and he is very keen to get these models back.

“The collection is valuable in its own right but it is also irreplaceable for the owner.

“He is currently in poor health and the burglary has caused him great distress.

“We’re doing all we can to support the gentleman and we’re asking for help from the community.

“We’re appealing for help from the public to help us find those responsible and to locate the stolen property.”

The stolen items include: Ferrari California, Mercedes Benz 600 swb, Mercedes Benz ssk 1928, Mercedes Benz 300sl 1954, Mercedes Benz 600sl, Mercedes Benz 300sl roadster 1957, Mercedes Benz 500k roadster 1936, Mercedes Benz e320 2001, Mercedes Benz SL65 AMG Black edition, 1956 Mercury Montclair convertible, 1957 Chevrolet Corvette, 1967 Ford Mustang, Ford GT, Enzo Ferrari, Ferrari Testarossa, McLaren F1, Morgan 4/4 sport, Rolls Royce silver shadow 2dr coup, Jaguar S type, Jaguar Mark 2, 1940 Cadillac Fleetwood Godfather, Ecto 1 Wagon Ghostbusters, Jaguar XK convertible 2006, and 1963 Cadillac Scarface.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 157 of 16/11/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.