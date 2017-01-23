Burglars target four businesses in a matter of hours

Four businesses were burgled in a matter of hours today (Monday).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incidents, which they believe are linked and happened between 3.30am and 6.30am.

The first happened at 3.33am at Shire Chippy on Lesbury Avenue in Shiremoor.

Offices believe three people forced the front door and stole the till and searched the premises. They left in a small hatchback vehicle.

Then at approximately 4.30am burglars struck at Estelle Hairdressers on Livingstone View in Tynemouth.

They smashed the front window to gain entry and make an untidy search stealing a cash till.

Between 6am and 6.10am burglars smashed the glass in the front doors of Marshalls Restaurant on Front Street in Tynemouth.

Intruders made a search of the premises but left empty handed.

Finally between 6.15am and 6.30am offenders burgled Gliz Hair Design on Percy Park Road in Tynemouth, the front window was smashed to gain entry and the till was stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses to all four incidents and want to hear from anyone with any information.

Superintendent Mick Paterson said: “It’s highly unusual to have a series of crimes in such a small area in such quick succession.

“We believe the incidents are all linked and want to hear from anyone who may have any information which could assist our enquiries.

“These burglars have forced their way into the premises making a noise in the process and causing a great deal of damaged to these local businesses which we know can cause real hardship to business people.

“We’d ask if anyone was out and about at these four locations at the relevant times, and have seen or heard anything suspicious, get in contact with our officers straightaway.

“There are officers carrying out house to house enquires in these locations and if anyone has any concerns please do speak to them.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 61 23/01/17 for the Shire Chippy burglary; 86 23/01/17 for the Estelle Hairdressers incident; 210 23/01/17 for the Marshalls burglary; or 81 of 23/01/17 for Gliz Hair Design.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.