Burglars target two Whitley Bay businesses

Two businesses in Whitley Bay have been targeted by burglars.

Offenders forced their way into the Rendezvous Cafe, on Dukes Walk, between 6pm on Saturday, April 8, and 9.05am the next day.

They searched the premises and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and food items from the cafe before making off unseen.

The second earlier incident happened at SIA Barbers on Cauldwell Lane overnight between 6pm on Wednesday, April 5, and 9am the next day.

Burglars forced entry via the rear and searched the premises, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving unseen.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the offences.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 338 of 09/04/17 for the Rendezvous Cafe burglary or 188 of 06/04/17 for the offence at SIA Barbers.

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.