Bus companies roll out contactless payments

Two bus companies are rolling out contactless payments on their vehicles.

Stagecoach and Arriva have announced plans for the new payment method for passengers.

Coun Michael Mordey, Portfolio Holder for City Services, Sunderland City Council, and Colin Newbury, operations director for Stagecoach North East with the contactless technology.

Stagecoach introduced the system on its 470 buses and coaches before Christmas while Arriva is aiming to have contacless payment on all its 491 buses in the North East by April.

Steve Walker, managing director at Stagecoach North East, said: “The introduction of contactless is yet another demonstration of the practical improvements bus operators are making for passengers.”

Kevin O’Connor, managing director, UK Bus at Arriva, said: “The roll-out of contactless payment is the latest in a line of improvements that will make it easier to travel by bus.”

“Alongside the ability to pay by cash, our customers also asked for contactless and we are delivering on that.”

Andrew Jones, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport, said: “This Government is committed to making bus travel easier and more accessible.

“This new technology will give passengers the freedom and convenience to go cash-free, which will reduce boarding times and speed up journeys as a result – helping thousands of passengers, as well as tackling congestion.”