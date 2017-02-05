Bus company strengthens senior team

A bus company has expanded its senior team responsible for the region.

Three new additions have been made to Arriva’s eight strong team covering the North East and Yorkshire.

Led by regional managing director Nigel Featham, the recent appointments are Lisa Davies, Steve Rowell and Jon Croxford.

Lisa returns to Arriva as regional HR director following a successful period with Ward Hadaway.

Steve joins as regional engineering director from Vivarail Ltd, bringing with him 24 years of rail engineering experience having previously worked for Arriva under the guise of Tyne and Wear Metro.

Jon is the newly appointed area managing director for Arriva Yorkshire.

Nigel said: “It’s great to get the final pieces of the jigsaw in place for the region.

“We now have a strong directorship team, helping and guiding a great senior management team, capable of delivering the service our customers want and expect.

“It’s an exciting time for the industry and a very exciting time within Arriva North East and Yorkshire right now.”

The directorship team features Nick Knox, area managing director for Arriva North East; David Cocker, regional finance director; Richard Johnson, regional marketing director; and Simon Finnie, Yorkshire Tiger managing director.