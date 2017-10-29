Business awards raises £16k for Percy Hedley

An awards night giving regional businesses a chance to show their fun side raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The Alternative Business Awards, held at St James’ Park, raised more than £16,000 for The Percy Hedley Foundation to support their work with disabled children and adults in the region.

The main award, The Alternative Business Person of the Year, went to Barbara Gubbins, chief executive of The County Durham Community Foundation.

Other winners included journalist Brian Nicholls and Beamish Museum director Richard Evans.

Maria Hallett, community fund-raising and events manager at Percy Hedley, said: “The business community in the North East are very generous and the Alternative Business Awards gives them the opportunity to support The Foundation whilst not taking themselves too seriously.”

“There wasn’t a suit in sight and it was a lovely relaxed evening.

“We are truly grateful to all the award sponsors, especially Northumbrian Water who once again got behind this event as our main sponsor. It’s amazing what can be achieved when businesses get together!”

The event, which was hosted by breakfast radio team Alfie Joey and Anna Foster, follows a different theme each year and this time it was in keeping with the hosts Newcastle United’s 125th anniversary.

Dubbed ‘The 1892 Alternative Business Awards’ organisers picked a host of award categories based on great Northerners including The Joseph Swan Award for the person who keeps coming up with those lightbulb moments and The George Stephenson Award for someone who makes a lot of noise about the region.

Entertainment on the night came from comedy acts The Suggestibles and Fin Healy, son of the late Brendan Healy who was a great supporter of the event.

A full list of winners can be found at www.percyhedley.org.uk/alternative-business-awards-2017

The disability charity is now preparing for its next big fund-raising event, The Mistletoe Ball at Marriott Gosforth Park on November 25.