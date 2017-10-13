Business park to hold range of health events

A range of health and wellbeing events is taking place in October for staff on a business park.

Relax and Reset activities will be taking place for the 14,000-strong workforce based at Cobalt Park.

Taking place at Cobalt’s Central retail space, events include mortgage and savings advice sessions, mindfulness meditation, Indian head massages, confidential mental health support from Remploy and CPR demonstrations from the British Heart Foundation.

Tyler Patrick, events and communications assistant at Cobalt, said: “This is the first in what we hope will be an annual month of events, understand that there can be pressures to the working week our role is to make working at Cobalt as rewarding as possible, as such we are giving staff the chance to take a bit of time out for themselves.

“The Relax and Reset events are a great new addition to the range of onsite events we already organise for the park throughout the year including the ever popular Tasty Thursday, monthly cycle hub, outdoor theatre and annual sporting tournaments.”

Nikki Bell, from the British Heart Foundation, said: “I think it’s wonderful Cobalt Park are hosting this event for their residents and we’re glad to be part of it.

“In the North East less than 1 in 15 people currently survive an out of hospital cardiac arrest so we’re committed to teaching everyone CPR.

“Those who come can learn how to do CPR, how to get CPR training for their place of work and about what the BHF is doing in the area.”