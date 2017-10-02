Business ensures its staff have the skills to succeed in industry

A global pioneer in the insurance industry has shown its commitment to North Tyneside in more ways than one.

Insure The Box, which is the UK’s largest telematics insurance provider, has recently signed a 10-year lease at the Quorum Business Park.

And now it has inducted 40 of its staff on to further education courses, with 20 more planned in the coming months.

It is part of the business’ commitment to further education, which saw business administration, customer service and leadership apprenticeships introduced when it first opened its operations centre in North Tyneside in 2010.

Later in the year the scheme will be expanded into more bespoke courses, which will include digital learning, compliance and learning and development.

Group head of people and culture Andy Preacher said: “In any organisation it’s the people that create value, and here in North Tyneside we’re lucky that there’s an abundance of talent within the local community.

“For many young people university simply isn’t an option, which is why the Insure The Box further education scheme is so popular. Our vocational qualification scheme allows people the opportunity to gain practical skills in areas they are actually interested in, and earn a recognised qualification in the process.”