Chance to win £1,000 for North Tyneside business start-up

The North Tyneside Business Factory has announced a free one-day event in North Tyneside for budding bosses looking to give their new business idea a boost.

The first StartUp Express event will run on September 8, from 9am at the Village Hotel, on the Cobalt Business Park, Wallsend, and is open to anyone in North Tyneside considering setting up a new business.

There will be workshops, information, business advisors and sessions with a selection of self-starters who have already successfully made the leap into running their own venture.

There will also be a chance to win £1,000 towards business set-up costs.

Carole White, chief executive of TEDCO Business Support, which delivers The Business Factory in North Tyneside, said: “The North East is a real hotbed of entrepreneurial talent and we are hoping to tap into this passion for enterprise in North Tyneside to encourage people looking to take professional success into their own hands by starting their own business.

“The Business Factory is funded by ERDF and North Tyneside Council and is one of the region’s leading start-up programmes.

“We are confident that our detailed schedule for the day will resonate with people, whether they are looking to start trading immediately or just scope out ideas and research practical routes into self-employment.”

The event is by registration only. Ring 0191 6053110 to book a place.