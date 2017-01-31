Cross-Tyne ferry captains take on new challenge

Two cross-Tyne ferry skippers from South Shields have taken up the challenge of management training.

Chris McGuinness and Mark Elsy, who both work on the Shields Ferry service, have enrolled on level three NVQs in management and are all set to get their studies under way.

They are part of a group of 59 frontline Nexus staff who are taking up NVQs.

Chris, a Shields Ferry crew member for 26 years, said: “It’s always good to take on training and personal development. It’ll be beneficial for my job and for the company.”

Mark added: “I’m going to be a team leader so all training like this is a good thing.

“The course is going to be really helpful for my progression and for the organisation.”

They will undertake a range of assessments as part of the NVQ course, including some assignments, and elements of the study will need to be carried out on their own time.

They will receive full support from the training providers in the form of regular progress meetings.

Shields Ferry manager, Carol Timlin, said: “Our crew have an excellent record for good customer service, but take on this extra training really validates what they do.

“There are always improvements that can be made and the NVQs will help to deliver that.”

There have been ferries across the Tyne since the 14th century.

The service makes around 25,000 journeys a year and carries nearly 400,000 passengers a year.

There are two vessels that operate the service, currently. Each trip, the Shields Ferry travels approximately 0.48miles (0.77 km) across the river.