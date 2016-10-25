Mike digs his latest venture

Business is blooming for a North Tyneside horticultural expert.

Mike Brannigan spent 38 years tending parks, allotments and green spaces for local government.

And when he took early retirement two years ago he embarked on his own gardening and landscaping business.

Now he has clients across the borough, looking after private gardens as well as business plots.

They range in size from tending planters for Ewan Bramley Dental Care on North Shields Fish Quay to the Low Lights Tavern in Brewhouse Bank, and his work at the Beehive Inn near Earsdon helped the pub to a Best Commercial Premises title in North Tyneside in Bloom.

“I seem to have developed a niche for public houses, which suits me fine,” said Mike.

He is also noted for his expertise in developing bespoke wild flower meadows.