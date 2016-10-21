Shortlist announced for North East tourism awards

North Tyneside businesses have made it onto the shortlist for the North East England Tourism Awards, which has been announced today.

It has been another record breaking year for the awards, with 143 entries, more than 60 businesses for the first time – 20 of which have made this year’s shortlist.

The North Tyneside candidates are Cullercoats Bike & Kayak and Martineau Guest House, Tynemouth (full list, below).

The prestigious North East England Tourism Awards are run and delivered by NewcastleGateshead Initiative in partnership with the Northern Tourism Alliance.

Sarah Stewart, chief executive at destination management and marketing organisation NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “It’s fantastic to have another record-breaking year for entries and I’m delighted to see so many new businesses enter the awards.

“The tourism sector continues to thrive as the quality and variety of tourism businesses in the North East of England maintain such a high standard. I’m always impressed to see the outstanding work the finalists have delivered and I look forward to celebrating their achievements with them at the awards ceremony in November.”

This year sees the addition of three new categories: Guided Tour of the Year, Self Catering Property of the Year and Dog Friendly Business.

Fifty-five applications made this year’s shortlist from a wide range of tourism businesses across Country Durham, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.

Northumbrian Water (NWG) are supporting the awards for the fifth consecutive year, joined by Gateshead College as the headlines sponsors for 2016.

David Hall, head of leisure, strategy and transformation at NWG said: “The awards showcase the very best the North East has to offer those visiting, living and working in the region. From spectacular coastlines, vibrant cities and fantastic heritage sites to our own breath taking Kielder Waterside there truly is something for everyone to enjoy. Tourism is a vital part of our economy and it’s great to celebrate success.

“All nominees should be rightly proud of the valuable contribution they play in strengthening the economy of the region and regenerating the area for local communities.”

Ivan Jepson, director of business development at Gateshead College, said: “The North East Tourism Awards is a fantastic celebration of all the amazing experiences that our region has to offer. We are thrilled to have been part of the judging once again and can’t wait to recognise those organisations that really go the extra mile for their guests. We’re also very proud to have some of our talented students working with NewcastleGateshead Initiative this year to help make the event a huge success.”



The results will be announced at a gala evening on November 22 at Newcastle Civic Centre’s Banqueting Hall, hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle breakfast show presenter, Alfie Joey. Tickets to attend the awards are priced at £65 and are available now at www.NorthEastTourismAwards.com

The Northern Tourism Alliance is a collaboration of the region’s tourism bodies who work together on projects that will benefit the tourism industry across the region. The founding members of the alliance are NewcastleGateshead Initiative, Northumberland Tourism, Visit County Durham, and The North East Hotels Association. The awards are also supported by Active Northumberland, South Tyneside Council, North Tyneside Council and Sunderland City Council.

THE 2016 SHORTLIST

Boutique Accommodation / Small Hotel of the Year

· Carraw Bed and Breakfast, Humshaugh, Northumberland

· The Clifton, South Shields

· The Lindisfarne Inn, Beal, Northumberland

· The Commissioners Quay Inn, Blyth, Northumberland

Bed and Breakfast Guest Accommodation

· Greycroft B&B, Alnwick, Northumberland

· The Grange B&B, Blagdon, Northumberland

· St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, Northumberland

· The Old Manse @ Chatton, Northumberland

Business Tourism Award

· Seaham Hall

· Crown Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter

· Event Durham, Durham University

· Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa

Dog Friendly – New category

· Northumberland Self Catering Cottages Ltd (Mains Cottages), Beadnell

· Bracken Hill Farm Cottage, Co Durham

· Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant, Northumberland

· South Causey Inn, Co Durham

Guided Tour

· Victoria Tunnel, Newcastle

· Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, Seahouses, Northumberland

· Iles Tours, Newcastle

· Cullercoats Bike & Kayak

Holiday Park of the Year

· Northumbrian Water - Kielder Waterside, Northumberland

· Heathergate Country Park, Hexham, Northumberland

· Springhouse Country Park, Slaley, Northumberland

Hotel of the year

· Ramside Hall Hotel, Co Durham

· Langley Castle Hotel, Northumberland

· Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa, Darlington

· Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant, Northumberland

Inclusive Tourism

· The Hog’s Head Inn, Alnwick, Northumberland

· Go North East, Newcastle

· National Glass Centre, Sunderland

· Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle

Large Visitor Attraction

· Life Science Centre, Newcastle

· Sage Gateshead / North Music Trust

· Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, Co Durham

Self-Catering Holiday Provider

· The Old Stables, Knitsley, Co Durham

· Ellingham Hall, Northumberland

· Northumberland Self Catering Cottages Ltd (Mains Cottages)

· Mill Granary Cottages, Darlington

Self-Catering Property

· Woodside Lodge, nr Hexham, Northumberland

· Bracken Hill Farm Cottage, Co Durham

Small Visitor Attraction

· South Tynedale Railway, Alston, Cumbria

· Bowlees Visitor Centre, Barnard Castle

· Cullercoats Bike & Kayak, North Tyneside

· RSPB Saltholme, Stockton, Teesside

Sustainable Tourism

· Durham University

· St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, Northumberland

· Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant, Northumberland

Taste Award

· Durham University Catering

· Colmans of South Shields

· Martineau Guest House, Tynemouth

· Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant, Northumberland

Tourism Pub

· The Angel of Corbridge, Northumberland

· The Tankerville Arms, Eglingham, Northumberland

· The Lindisfarne Inn, Beal, Northumberland

· Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant, Northumberland